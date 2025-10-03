Bernita M. Berger, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at her home.

Bernita was born on March 2, 1940, to Emil and Amelia (Ebert) Laake. She married Harvey M. Berger on June 21, 1962 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

She was a 1958 graduate from St. Ferdinand.

In her younger years, she dedicated her life to raising her children. At the age of 80, she retired from Springs Valley Bank and Trust after over 30 years of service.

Bernita was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St Anne’s Society, the Daughter’s of Isabella, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Jasper German Club, and the Jasper City Park Board. She was a dedicated Jasper Band parent when her children were in high school.

Bernita was the matriarch of the family, known for her gift of entertaining and making everyone feel welcome. Her home was the heart of family gatherings, where her amazing food, recipes, and beautiful presentations became cherished traditions. Holidays were especially memorable under her care, as she poured her heart into every detail, creating moments her family will never forget. To her siblings, nieces, and nephews, and extended family, she was not only the eldest of five children, but also the legend who set the standard for what it meant to celebrate life, treasure family, and live it to the fullest.

Bernita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harvey Berger, Jasper; three daughters: Jane (Tom) Betz, Jasper; Ann (John) Theil, Jasper; Karen (Jeff) Tabor, Carmel; eight grandchildren: Kyle (Meredith) Betz, Ryan (Demi) Betz, Adam Betz, Elizabeth (Caleb) Begle, Grant Theil, Caroline Theil, Luke Tabor and Sam Tabor, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Dennis (Kathy) Laake, and one sister, Eileen Wright.

She is preceded in death by two brothers: David and Patrick Laake.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernita M. Berger will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 9, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

