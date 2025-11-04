Indiana State Police have confirmed they know the identity of the woman whose body was located Sunday afternoon in Warrick County near a boat ramp. A person fishing in the Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area reported finding the remains along New Harmony Road near Klippel Road shortly after 1:20 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released her name publicly.

Investigators consider the circumstances surrounding her death suspicious and believe foul play may be involved. Anyone who has information that could help the investigation should contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079. Tips can be shared anonymously.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.