On Sunday, October 26, eight Sisters of St. Benedict celebrated their Diamond Jubilee of Monastic Profession at Monastery Immaculate Conception. Sisters Jane Becker, Agnes Weinzapfel, and Donna Marie Herr celebrated 60 years of monastic profession, while Sisters Mary André Gettelfinger, Barbara C. Schmitz, Jacqueline Kissel, Mary Beth Maier, and Michelle Mohr celebrated 70 years of monastic profession.

Sister Jane Becker holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from St. Louis University. She served as subprioress of the monastery from 2013 to 2019, worked as a counselor for St. Meinrad School of Theology and at the North American College in Rome, and is currently serving at St. Luke Center in Louisville. Sister Jane also enjoys creating watercolor paintings of God’s beautiful creations, including many stunning watercolors of the monastery in Ferdinand.

From St. Philip, Indiana, Sister Agnes Weinzapfel earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Benedict College and a master’s degree from St. Francis College. Inspired by her teachers at Mater Dei, she joined the Benedictine community and went on to teach at Holy Redeemer School and St. Joseph School in Evansville, Schnellville Elementary in Schnellville, Pine Ridge Elementary in Birdseye, St. Matthew School in Mt. Vernon, and St. Bernard’s in Rockport. Today, she serves in the garden, grotto, and Community Health Services at Monastery Immaculate Conception.

Sister Donna Marie Herr, from Chandler, Indiana, holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Mundelein College, a master’s degree in history from the University of Dayton, and a master’s degree in theological studies from St. Meinrad. She taught at Mater Dei High School for 38 years and currently serves as the coordinator of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and Office in Evansville.

Sister Mary André Gettelfinger holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, certification as a Master Catechist, and certification in massage therapy. She spent over 40 years teaching elementary students across Indiana and now serves in the monastery’s ministry to the sick and elderly.

Sister Barbara Catherine Schmitz, from Patoka, Indiana, holds a master’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in theological studies from Loyola University in Chicago, where she also attended the Institute of Spiritual Leadership. She has served in special religious education with the Diocese of Evansville, as academic dean and director of Catholic education with St. Meinrad School of Theology, as director of Kordes Retreat Center, and with the Family Scholar House. She currently serves in the monastery’s Mission Advancement Office, with Women of the Rule, and in Liturgical Environment.

From Evansville, Indiana, Sister Jacqueline Kissel holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in special education. She taught primary students in St. Joe, Evansville, and Fort Branch, as well as special education at Marian Day School, before working with the Catholic Office of Education, Catholic Charities, and Christian Social Services in Rockport. She has also served as pastoral associate at St. Joseph in Jasper and St. Anthony in Evansville, and in justice ministries, as formation director for postulants and novices, and as director of the Benedictine Hospitality Center. She currently serves in Monastery Service.

Sister Mary Beth Maier, originally from Haubstadt, Indiana, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in English from Indiana State University in Terre Haute. She spent many years teaching in schools across Indiana and now serves in the Prayer Ministry and by crafting boxes for the monastery’s Gift Shop.

Sister Michelle Mohr has worked as a music teacher and tutor and has been active in formation work and retreat ministry. She currently contributes to special liturgy projects, assists with music ministry, and tends to the many beautiful plants in and around the monastery.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand make up one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the United States — over 95 members strong and thriving. They seek God through the Benedictine tradition of community life, prayer, hospitality, and service to others. By their life and work, they commit themselves to being a presence of peace as they join their sisters and brothers in the common search for God.

The Monastery Immaculate Conception was founded in 1867 by four young Benedictine sisters who came to Ferdinand to teach the children of area settlers. Since then, more than 1,000 women have entered this community. Today, their ministries extend far beyond education and the town of Ferdinand, with sisters serving as teachers, social workers, parish ministers, counselors, nurses, youth ministers, chaplains, librarians, and more.