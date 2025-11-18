Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the opening night of the Festival of Trees, taking place on Thursday, Nov. 20th, as well as upcoming holiday offerings including decorating the Museum with extensive collections of Christmas figurines, the Mommy and Me Christmas Charity Event, Sweets with Santa, and the Dubois County Museum Cookie walk.

Learn more about the upcoming holiday festivities at the Dubois County Museum by visiting their social media.

https://youtu.be/Y3DarfOuflE

Kaitlyn Neukam

