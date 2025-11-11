The office of Governor Braun announced that Hoosier families receiving SNAP benefits will have access to a portion of their funds starting today. While the state is working to restore assistance to normal levels, Indiana has not yet fully reinstated the benefits interrupted by the recent federal government shutdown.

According to the Governor’s Office, full benefits will be restored “as soon as possible” once the federal spending deal clears the final step of being signed by President Trump. The measure is currently awaiting approval from the U.S. House of Representatives.

State officials say they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that families relying on SNAP assistance experience minimal disruption during the transition period.