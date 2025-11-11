Mark Richard Weissling, 75, passed away, Friday, November 7, 2025, at Brickyard Healthcare in Tell City, IN.

He was born April 7, 1950, in Findley, OH, son of the late Richard and Virginia Weissling, who precede him in death.

After high school, Mark also went on to obtain an associate degree in accounting. He joined the United States Army and during his travels, met Roswitha Lehman. They were married and have been together for over 50 years. During his working career Mark worked for Best Chairs and later retired from MasterBrand. He was a coin collector, who enjoyed drinking coffee at McDonalds in Jasper, going to the casino, and being with his dogs Rocko and Oscar.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Roswitha Weissling; children, Monica (Jason) Stutsman and Sonya Hamilton both of Tell City; siblings, David Weissling, Mary Weissling, Jane Bender, Tom Weissling, and Scott Weissling, all of Ohio; grandchildren, Kaleh Sermersheim, Owen Stutsman, Oliver Stutsman, Aaliyah Hamilton, Penelope Hamilton, and Bailey Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Lincoln, Sermersheim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00am November 13, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Hollowell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 to 7:00pm on Wednesday and from 8:30 to 9:30am on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.