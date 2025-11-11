Gary Lee Beadles, 73, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 4:42 p.m., on Friday, November 7th, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

He was born April 16, 1952, in Huntingburg to Vernon and Minnie (Ermert) Beadles. He married the love of his life, Kim Hoing, on September 30, 1972. After high school graduation, Gary was drafted into the Army for four years and served his country in Italy and California. After he returned home, he worked as a carpenter with his father-in-law at Hoot’s Home Improvement until he was hired by OFS in Huntingburg. He retired after 41 years of service to the company.

Gary was a volunteer fire fighter in Huntingburg for 30 years; and a member of the Y.M.I. Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Huntingburg V.F.W., and Holland American Legion.

He enjoyed going to car shows and took great pride in competing with his brother and taking first place with his restored muscle car – a 1971 Oldsmobile 442; and enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Kim; their daughter, Jill Durcholz; his parents; and a brother, Larry Beadles.

He is survived by his son, Brad (spouse, Tatiana Cervantes) Beadles of Florence, South Carolina; one brother, John Beadles of Huntingburg; two sisters, Jacqulyn (Russell) Graham of Kalispell, Montana and Joanna (John) Hemmer of Stendal; a sister-in-law, Christy Beadles of Huntingburg; three grandchildren, Jameson, Maddox and Quinton; three nieces and three nephews.

Gary touched many hearts and will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held at the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 on Friday, November 14, 2025, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the I.V.F.A. District 18 and Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service; followed by military rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com; and memorial contributions can be made to: The Dubois County Humane Society.