More than 400 business leaders, community members, and guests filled the Calumet in Jasper on Friday for the 72nd Annual Meeting and Luncheon of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber took the opportunity to look back at the past year, highlight local accomplishments, and outline priorities heading into 2026.

A major moment for this annual event came with the presentation of the President’s Community Excellence Award, this year going to lifelong Jasper resident Jason Nord, with Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

Interview and story by Jared Atkins.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam.

https://youtu.be/9VhGggUJChM