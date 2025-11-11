Wilma Jean Wuchner, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with her daughter by her side at 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Wilma was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 7, 1935, to Sylvester and Marguerite (Lechner) Sermersheim.

She had worked at the Jasper Glove Factory and Kimball Electronics and was also a homemaker and housecleaner. After retirement, she was a full-time caregiver for her mother.

She had been a Girl Scout Leader and a youth group leader at Trinity Church.

Wilma enjoyed watching IU Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball, playing Gin Rummy, bowling and was a member of a bowling league. She loved all animals, especially cats, birds, and owls. She, in addition, had a knack for decorating her house and yard, and most recently spent a lot of time doing jigsaw puzzles and playing Cornhole.

She is survived by one daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Dietz, Jasper, IN, and two step-grandchildren, Sarah (David) Carter and Nolan (Sarah) Dietz, one niece, Cheryl (Mike) Snyder, and one nephew, Glenn (Jennifer) Wuchner.

Preceding her in death is one daughter, Carla Jane Wuchner and one sister, Naomi Hochgesang.

A graveside service for Wilma Jean Wuchner will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, November 17, 2025, at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Dan Sinkhorn will officiate.

