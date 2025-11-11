Leo F. “Fuzzy” Klueh, 81 of Orange City, FL passed away on September 10, 2025

He was born June 24, 1944 in Jasper, IN to the late Norbert & Helen (Kluesner) Klueh

After Fuzzy honorably served our nation in the United Sates Air Force, he moved onto a lifelong career with Amtrak. His job took him to all destinations in our great country.

When Fuzzy wasn’t working, his time was spent on the golf course, where he excelled.

Always willing to share tips & tricks of the trade, and letting you know when your problem was you just aren’t smooth enough.

He is survived by 2 sisters; Rosie Friedman of Jasper, Betty Kopp of Evansville and many nieces & nephews.

He was proceeded in death by 1 sister; Theresa “Teri” Schenetzki and 3 brothers; Francis “Frank” Klueh, Robert Klueh, and James “Feller” Klueh.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post 147 will conduct military graveside rites.

