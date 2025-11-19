Indiana legislators recently gathered on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, at the Statehouse for Organization Day; the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers and provides members of the Senate and House of Representatives with the opportunity to meet before the session officially reconvenes on January 5th.

By state law, the 2026 session will conclude on or before March 14th.

As the 2026 session gets underway, State Sen. Daryl Schmitt (R-Jasper) encourages residents of Senate District 48 to contact him with any questions or comments, either by filling out a “Contact Me” form online at IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/Schmitt or by phone at 800-382-9467.