In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Mariah Schneider, President of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association (GDJBA), to discuss what the GDJBA is, and the upcoming holiday celebrations taking place for the Downtown Jasper Holiday Season: November 6th – December 31st, 2025!

Some important dates to know:

November 6th – 9th – Holiday Premiere Weekend

November 6th – Shopping Spree Begins (ends December 31st, 2025)

November 21st – Pink Friday and Shop & Sip

November 28th – Santa Comes to Town

November 29th – Small Business Saturday

December 4th – 7th – O’Tannenbaum Days

December 19th – Shop & Sip

To learn more about the 2025 Downtown Jasper Holiday Season or the GDJBA, be sure to check our their Facebook page.

