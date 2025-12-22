National School Choice Week is set to take place January 25th-31st, 2026, with more than 28,000 events nationwide; helping families learn about K–12 education options, including public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home-based learning.

National School Choice Week is a charitable program of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) and the National School Choice Resource Center (NSCRC), both 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

Since 2011, National School Choice Week has shined a spotlight on opportunity in K–12 education through 235,000 independent events hosted by schools, nonprofits, and parent leaders.

Across Indiana, 620+ schools will host events and activities such as open houses, information sessions, and parent nights.

To learn more about these events and find out about education options available for Hoosier students, visit: schoolchoiceweek.com/states/indiana/.