On Sunday evening, December 21, Trooper Nathan Teusch was patrolling State Road 66 in Marengo when he stopped a vehicle for an improper headlight. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Morgan Toothman. During the interaction, Trooper Teusch recognized indicators of criminal activity. Toothman also showed visible signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were located. Toothman was arrested and transported to IU Health Hospital in Paoli for a chemical test. Toothman was then transported to the Crawford County Jail where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Morgan R. Toothman, 37, English, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Nathan Teusch

Assisting Officers – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy & Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law