Marsha Kay Stutsman, age 73 of Huntingburg, passed away on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

She was born August 16, 1952 in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Theodore R. and Esther (Faulkner) Kendall. She married Roger Stutsman on September 7, 1968 in St. Anthony. Marsha was a member of House of Prayer Ministries in Huntingburg; a dedicated homemaker and loving mother. She had an angelic singing voice and was a talented piano player. She was known for baking and decorating wedding cakes for many years. She and her husband, Roger, would then deliver and assemble them. She loved collecting antiques and going to flea markets. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Terry Kendall; two sisters, Frieda Ross and Mary Jean Masterson.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger Stutsman of Huntingburg; four sons, Jody Stutsman of Jasper, John (Melynda) Stutsman of Franklin, Indiana, Bobby (Joni) Stutsman of Huntingburg, Aaron (Tina) Stutsman of Huntingburg; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation for Marsha Stutsman will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, December 26, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Birdseye Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com