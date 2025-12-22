The Dubois County 911 Advisory Board has announced they have scheduled a meeting for January 5th, 2026, at 6 PM.
The meeting is being held at the EMA training room located at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Dubois County 911 Advisory Board has announced they have scheduled a meeting for January 5th, 2026, at 6 PM.
The meeting is being held at the EMA training room located at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546.
You must be logged in to post a comment.