The Dubois County 911 Advisory Board has announced they have scheduled a meeting for January 5th, 2026, at 6 PM. 

The meeting is being held at the EMA training room located at 255 Brucke Strasse, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546.  

On By Celia Neukam

