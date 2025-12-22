William Michael Ackerman, age 79, of Jasper passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center.

He was born March 2, 1946, in Washington, Indiana to Albert and Helena (Billings) Ackerman. After graduating from Indiana University with a degree in accounting, Bill had a long career as a treasurer and comptroller for multiple companies. He proudly served his country in the Indiana National Guard. Bill acted as treasurer, then president, of the Jasper Area Coin Club and was a dedicated member and volunteer at the Dubois County Museum. During Indiana’s Bicentennial celebration, he authored weekly articles in the Dubois County Herald documenting the rich history of the region. Bill enjoyed spending time in his yard tending to plants and fruit trees, and his family loved his homemade blackberry pies.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jenny Sue (Cox) Ackerman of Jasper; two daughters, Angela Ackerman of Evansville , Alison (Christopher) Wier of Fort Myers, FL and a sister Ann (Jim) Arvin of Jasper.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.nassandson.com