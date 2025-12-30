Actors Community Theatre is excited to announce auditions for its upcoming dinner theatre production of “This Murder Was Staged” by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello. Performances will be held on March 26th-29th, 2026, at the Jasper Arts Center.

It’s opening night of a brand-new mystery play, but just as the killer is about to be revealed, the body of the play’s director falls onstage instead. In that moment, the theater becomes an active crime scene, and everyone from cast to crew to even the audience becomes a suspect. But how is the intrepid detective supposed to find the killer when everyone and their mother (literally) has a motive to want the demanding director gone? “This Murder Was Staged” is a fast-paced, backstabbing, backstage comedy from two of the writers of The Alibis and Rogues’ Gallery.

Auditions for “This Murder Was Staged” will be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Black Box Theatre, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, Indiana on Friday, January 16th, 2026, from 6:00PM EST to 8:00PM EST, and Saturday, January 17th, 2026, from 2:00PM to 4:00PM EST. Those who plan to audition should arrive at the start of auditions and stay for the entire duration. Those ages 18 and up are invited to audition.

Those auditioning will be asked to do a cold reading from the script and will be asked to read for multiple characters and multiple scenes. Auditionees should also bring a list of schedule conflicts through March 29th, 2026. Absences during the last two weeks of rehearsals leading up to tech week are not permitted.

Additional questions may be directed to info@actorscommunitytheatre.com. Or visit https://www.actorscommunitytheatre.com/thismurderwasstaged for more information.