Dennis Day, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:20 a.m., Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper.

He was born December 14, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to James Silas and Bernice Marie (Teter) Day; and married Donna Daubenspeck on April 6, 1962, in Westfield, Indiana. Denny graduated from Westfield High School in 1961 and Ball State University in 1970. He retired from Anderson Community Schools after 32 years of teaching Industrial Technology.

Denny was a simple man with deep thoughts but few words. His favorite activity was traveling 49 of the 50 states in his many different recreational vehicles with Donna and his doxies, first Penny and Peanut, and then Tess and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Don, Bob and Bill Day.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Day; two sons, Clark (Amy) and Matt (Angie) Day; eight grandchildren, Alisa (Jason), Taylor (Abby), Jacob (Meghan), Elizabeth (Ben), Nick (Jourdan), Will, Megan (Seth) and Isaac (Taylor); four great-grandchildren, Marissa, Tinley, Ellie and Natalie; and one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Day.

Abiding Denny’s request, there will be no visitation and no hassles over his passing. Remember him with smiles and laughter of times shared. Cremation was his choice, and his cremains will be buried at Hamilton Memorial Park in Westfield, Indiana. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling his arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com