The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is reminding Hoosiers of an update to Indiana Code that will be in effect on January 1st, 2026.

Senate Enrolled Act 331, signed into law earlier this year by Governor Braun, updates Indiana Code 9-18.1-3 which requires vehicle owners to notify the BMV if a person changes the color of their passenger vehicle in the following ways:

Application of paint

Installation of a partial or full vinyl vehicle wrap

The removal of a partial or full vinyl vehicle wrap

Anyone who fails to notify the BMV of this change within 30 days could receive a warning from law enforcement. Additionally, if the vehicle’s color was changed after it was used in the commission of a crime and the BMV was not notified of the change, the vehicle owner may be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

Customers can update the color of their vehicle on their registration by visiting a BMV branch, BMV Connect kiosk if their registration is already scheduled for renewal, or by logging on to their myBMV account.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.