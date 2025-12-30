The Memorial Medical Center Foundation is offering over $75,000 in scholarship opportunities for current high school seniors or students currently enrolled in post-secondary education. A Scholarship Application must be completed by applicants and submitted online by March 15, 2026. For additional scholarship information or to apply, visit www.deaconessmemorial.com/giving and click on “Scholarship Opportunities.”

For more information regarding these scholarship opportunities, please contact Deidra Church: Deidra.Church@Deaconess.com or call (812) 996-8426.

Scholarships being offered in 2026:

Bethany Volz Medical Staff Scholarship ($1,500)

This scholarship, created in memory of Bethany Volz, daughter of former Memorial Hospital Medical Staff member Kim Alan Volz, M.D., will be awarded to a high school senior who lives in the Deaconess Memorial Medical Center (DMMC) service area who plans to enter a two- to four-year educational program in a health-related field.

Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Med Staff Scholarship ($1,000 each)

Two scholarships will be awarded to current high school seniors who are the dependent of an active medical staff member or any current benefit-eligible DMMC employee. The student must have a GPA equal to 3.0 or higher and seeking a higher education in any field for an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, or trade school.

The Doris A. Ackerman and Family Nursing Scholarship* ($1,200)

Graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Students with plans to return to Dubois County will receive priority consideration. Previous Ackerman Scholarship recipients may be considered and will receive equal consideration as graduating seniors.

The Kathleen M. Tempel Nursing Scholarship ($1,500 each)

Two scholarships will be awarded to residents of the DMMC service area or Southern Indiana area who are enrolled, or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to an ASN or BSN registered nurse designation. The desired outcome is that the recipient returns to the Southern Indiana area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish.

Lou Jerger Memorial Healthcare Scholarship ($2,000)

This scholarship is for current high school seniors or currently enrolled post-secondary students who attended high school in DMMC’s service area pursuing a degree in the health care field (M.D., pharmacist, anesthesia, radiology, laboratory technologist, nursing, etc.). Priority consideration will be given to those interested in the field of Anesthesia. The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually if they wish.

The Mabel L. Kuebler Nursing Endowment* ($2,200 each)

Two scholarships for graduates of public high schools located in Dubois County, Indiana, who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Financial need is a primary consideration. Current college students and previous Kuebler Scholarship recipients may be considered.

Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary Magy Clark Volunteer Scholarship ($1,000)

This scholarship is awarded to a volunteer in active status and good standing at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center. To qualify, applicants must be pursuing a post-secondary degree or certificate and have a minimum of 80 volunteer hours recorded by March 15th. This scholarship is not limited to healthcare fields, and multiple scholarships may be awarded per year. Those who have previously been awarded this scholarship may reapply in subsequent years if they re-meet the criteria; the accumulation of volunteer hours restarts once a scholarship has been awarded.

Memorial Medical Center Foundation Nursing Scholarship ($5,000 each; 10 available)

This scholarship is a unique opportunity for nursing students going into their final year of nursing education. The scholarship is intended to support future nursing professionals as they achieve their educational objectives, nursing licensure and career goals in nursing at DMMC. The funds are payable to the individual recipient. As a part of the scholarship, the future nursing professional must sign an agreement to remain employed at DMMC as a Registered Nurse in a direct patient care area full time for a period of two (2) years. This scholarship has its own separate application, which can be found linked on the website.

Memorial Medical Center Foundation Scholarships ($1,000 each)

Eight scholarships will be awarded to residents of the DMMC service area, one each specifically in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Pike, Perry, Orange and Spencer counties. These are for students who attended high school in these respective counties and are enrolled, or plan to enroll, in post-high school programs leading to a degree in any health career field (M.D., pharmacist, radiology technologist, rehabilitation therapist, etc.). The desired outcome is that the recipients return to the Dubois County area to practice subsequent to graduation. Past recipients may apply annually.

Memorial Medical Center Foundation HOSA Scholarship ($1,000)

Awarded to a 2025 Health Occupations Students of America participant who is assigned to DMMC pursuing a degree in a healthcare field.

The Mildred E. Schwinghammer Nursing Scholarship* ($2,000)

Dubois County residents who are enrolled in post-high school programs leading to a registered nurse designation. Current college students and previous Schwinghammer Scholarship residents may be considered.

The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship* ($1,000)

Graduate of Southridge High School pursuing a career in the health care field. Current college students who are graduates of Southridge High School may be considered.

Tom and Sue Strange and Amy and Patrick Todd Family Healthcare Scholarship* ($2,000)

Non-traditional student (as defined by FAFSA guidelines) residing in Martin County or Dubois County, Indiana. Priority consideration for Martin County residents; secondary consideration to employees or volunteers of DMMC in Jasper, Indiana. Must have a high school diploma or GED and pursuing a major in a health care field. Priority consideration given to nursing or social work majors. Students awarded a two-year scholarship will receive the award for two years or the attainment of first associate’s degree, whichever comes first. Students awarded a four-year scholarship will receive the award for four years or the attainment of a first bachelor’s degree, whichever comes first. Recipients will not need to reapply each year and will be provided the information to renew the award for subsequent years provided all criteria continues to be met. Prior recipients are eligible to reapply once initial scholarship term is complete.

Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship ($1,500)

The Tonya Heim Nursing Scholarship is for current DMMC employees. It is intended to remove barriers to degree advancement by RN employees of DMMC and provide them with financial assistance to advance their degrees to BSNs, MSNs, DNPs or Ph.Ds. in Nursing.

* = Presented in partnership with Dubois County Community Foundation.