The staff at Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine – Loogootee (formerly Loogootee Family Medicine) is hosting an open house to welcome Benjamin Stillman, D.O. to the clinic. The open house will take place on Monday, January 5, 2026, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the clinic located at 105 Cooper Street in Loogootee. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is invited to attend.

Dr. Stillman received his medical degree at Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. He completed a residency in family medicine at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Dr. Stillman has been a provider at Petersburg Family Medicine since August 2020.

If you would like to schedule an appointment with Dr. Stillman, please call (812) 295-2812 or go online to deaconessmemorial.com/schedule-now/.