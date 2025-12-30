Latest News

Deaconess Clinic Family Medicine – Loogootee Hosting an Open House to Welcome Dr. Benjamin Stillman Daviess County C.R. 950E Closed Due to Culvert Replacement Gov. Braun Announces $207 Million Federal Grant to Launch GROW: Cultivating Rural Health  Dubois County Election Board Set to Meet in January 2026 for Public Meeting Actors Community Theatre Holding Auditions for 2026 Dinner Theatre Play: “This Murder Was Staged”

The Daviess County Highway Department has announced that County Road 950E between 100N and 200N will be closed from 8:30AM EST to 12:30PM EST for culvert replacement on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

