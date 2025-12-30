Indiana was awarded nearly $207 million for the first year of a five-year federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) to improve health outcomes in the state’s rural communities. The funding will support GROW (Growing Rural Opportunities for Well-being): Cultivating Rural Health, a five-year initiative designed to enhance healthcare access and data, quality, and outcomes through system innovation and collaboration.

This initial award is more than the $200 million a year the state requested Nov. 4 in its application. The award was based on a variety of factors, including the state’s rural metrics, the proposals to enhance access and quality of care in rural communities and initiatives in the application that will have the greatest potential to impact the health of rural communities.

Gov. Mike Braun has directed the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) and the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) to implement the program. GROW represents a comprehensive effort to strengthen rural healthcare systems by promoting innovation, building strategic partnerships, developing infrastructure, and investing in the healthcare workforce.

“Indiana’s rural communities are the backbone of our state, and this investment will help ensure that every Hoosier, regardless of where they live, has access to high-quality, sustainable healthcare,” Gov. Braun said. “Through GROW, we are building a healthier, stronger Indiana.”

GROW focuses on five key goals to transform rural healthcare delivery:

Make Rural Indiana Healthy Again: Continue Gov. Braun’s initiative with a focus on rural health innovations and new access points to promote preventive care and address chronic disease prevention. Projects will use evidence-based, outcomes-driven interventions to improve disease prevention, chronic disease management, behavioral health and prenatal care.

Provide Sustainable Access: Strengthen the long-term sustainability of rural clinicians and facilities by improving efficiency and collaboration. GROW will help rural providers coordinate operations, technology, and services with regional systems to expand access to primary, specialty, and emergency care.

Improve the Rural Health Workforce: Attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals by enhancing recruitment and retention strategies. GROW will provide resources to rural clinicians and expand the healthcare team with community health workers, behavioral health specialists and other professionals trained to support patients in navigating the healthcare system.

Implement New Ways to Provide Care: Encourage innovative service models, including for prenatal care, and payment mechanisms that improve outcomes, coordinate care, and reduce costs.

Leverage Technology: Expand the use of digital health tools and technologies to improve care delivery and data sharing. Projects will enhance access to remote care, strengthen data systems, and invest in emerging technologies that support rural healthcare providers and patients.

Indiana’s vision is to ensure that rural Hoosiers have the same opportunities to thrive as their urban neighbors. To achieve this, the state plans to implement 12 GROW initiatives that align with RHTP goals.

Eleven of these initiatives will be implemented statewide to address systemic challenges such as workforce development and infrastructure. Taking the opportunity to lean into the fact that local communities know their needs best, a large portion of the funding (each year for five years) will be provided directly to rural communities through Make Rural Indiana Healthy Again Regional Grants. These grants will engage local stakeholders to identify community-specific needs and opportunities for resource sharing.

By combining statewide frameworks with local expertise, Indiana is creating a comprehensive and adaptable approach to improving rural health outcomes, ensuring that solutions are both effective and tailored to the unique contexts of each community.