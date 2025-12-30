Brenda L. Alexander, 85, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025. She was born in Enfield, Illinois to Charles and Louise (Warthen) Metcalf.

On January 23, 1960, Brenda married Randall Alexander in Enfield, Illinois at the Methodist Church. Together they shared 65 years of marriage.

Brenda was a 1957 graduate of Enfield High School and went on to graduate from Lockyear Business College in 1959. She worked for Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. She then spent many years working in the furniture and appliance sales industry and retired from Englert’s Home Comfort Center.

Brenda was a member of Zoar United Methodist Church. She had a love for traveling and enjoyed exploring new places. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family and especially enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Charlie.

She is survived by her husband, Randall Alexander; daughter, Jan (Terry) Kleinhelter; granddaughters, Kayla (Ian) Thackrey, Jordan (T.J.) Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Noah Thackrey, Nyah Thackrey, Ruthie Thackrey, Gracie Thackrey, Elizabeth Ferguson, and Roman Ferguson.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held at a later date.