A holiday-themed fundraiser is planned for Saturday, December 13, 2025, to support the Hopf family and assist with medical expenses for their youngest daughter, Cora. The “Christmas for Cora” Spaghetti Holiday Fun Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sultan’s Run Golf Course in Jasper and is open to the entire community.

The open house-style event will feature a spaghetti lunch with gluten-free options, live music by Chris Dixon, a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals, photos with Santa, a bake sale, and a hot chocolate bar. Children’s activities include crafts, cookie decorating, and even dog treat decorating. Attendees are welcome to enjoy the festivities whether or not they choose to purchase a meal.

Online dinner reservations remain available, with meal tickets priced at $20 and payable at the door. A QR code and additional event information are included on the event flyer. All proceeds will go directly toward the Hopf family to help cover Cora’s medical costs.

Those seeking more information may contact event organizers by email or at 812-719-2955.