Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced the launch of the Family First Workplace initiative, a new family-focused program that allows eligible state employees to bring their infants to work during the first six months of life.

The Family First Workplace program will begin as a pilot in the Governor’s Office, the Indiana Department of Health, and the State Personnel Department.

This program builds on Governor Braun’s parental leave policy for state employees, which expanded paid parental leave for new parents, provided paid childbirth leave for women recovering from giving birth, as well as paid leave for those grieving from the tragedy of losing a baby.

The pilot program’s policy, developed with the State Personnel Department (SPD), outlines clear safeguards to ensure safety, productivity, and operational continuity.

The pilot program will begin immediately, with agencies implementing the standardized procedures issued by the SPD. If successful, the state may expand the Infants-at-Work Initiative to additional agencies.