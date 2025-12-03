Donald L. Foerster, 76 of Ferdinand, passed away Tuesday, December 2nd at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper. Donald was born on December 11, 1948, in Evansville to Norman and Elsie (Ballow) Foerster. He was united in marriage to Kathy Wehr on November 27, 1981, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg.

Donald was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand church and the Knights of Columbus. He was employed with the City of Huntingburg as a Risk Manager, Safety Director. He was also an Industrial Engineer for several furniture manufacturing companies. He retired in 2019. Donald served in the United States Army, and the Indiana National Guard. Donald was the Executive Secretary and member of the Ferdinand Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. He was a member of the Patoka Valley co-op, Dubois County Suicide Task Force, Board member and Director of the Teen Outback, 911 Advisory Board, Dubois County Chairman of L.E.P.C., American Red Cross DAT team. He was a VUJC Instructor of Furniture Production and was a Director of BBBS. A large part of Donald’s life was dedicated to local youth sports and local communities. He was a co-founder and Treasurer of the Southern Indiana Soccer Association, Southern Indiana Junior High Soccer Conference, He was the Forest Park Junior Varsity and Junior High Soccer Coach. He was President of Forest Park Youth Soccer Club. Donald was Vice-President and Director of the Amateur Softball Association where he served for 22 years. He coached Ferdinand Little League and Pony League where he was President and District Committee member. He was the 5th and 6th grade Boys Basketball Coach at Cedar Crest.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Kathy Foerster, three sons, Anthony Foerster of Ferdinand, Tyler Foerster of San Diego, CA., and Michael & wife Kendra Foerster of Huntingburg. Three grandchildren, Talen Foerster, Paisley Foerster, and Emery Foerster. One sister, Norma Foerster also survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Bradley Hudson

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday December 6, 2025, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Burial with military graveside rites provided by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Visitation will be held on Friday December 5th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and continuing on Saturday from 7:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.