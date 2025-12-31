Governor Mike Braun has signed an executive order reinstating Indiana’s State Workforce Development Board to strengthen Indiana’s statewide workforce development strategy, grow jobs and higher wage opportunities for Hoosiers, and ensure full alignment with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The executive order positions the Board as a central coordinating body to align employers, education and training providers, and state agencies around measurable workforce outcomes.

The Workforce Development Board will include entrepreneurs and representatives from businesses of all sizes; representing urban, rural, and suburban Hoosier communities.

The Workforce Development Board will advise the Governor and the Secretary of Commerce on workforce development strategy, including a review of statewide policies and programs with recommendations on actions the state should take to strengthen Indiana’s workforce. The Board will develop comprehensive state performance accountability measures to track results and ensure success for Hoosier workers.