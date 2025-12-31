Junior Ray Neukam, age 88 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at Sycamore Care Strategies in Loogootee, Indiana.

Junior was born in Washington, Indiana on March 26, 1937 to Charles and Arletha (Sturgeon) Neukam. He Married Barbara Bellner on January 19, 1957 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2022.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

He retired from Masterbrand Cabinets in Jasper after over 34 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, spending time with his animals, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are four daughters; June Shimer, Jasper, Mary Jo Messmer, Huntingburg, Doris Messmer, Huntingburg, and Chrissy Phillips (William), Jasper, three sons; Ray Neukam, Jasper, John Neukam (Kristie), Jasper, and Charlie Neukam (Rhonda), Otwell, and one brother, James Neukam, Petersburg, 15 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death beside his wife, is one daughter; Rebecca Neukam who died in infancy, two sisters: Murele Ahrens and Joyce Dedrick, and one brother, Carl Neukam.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Junior Ray Neukam will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 in Precious Blood Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 5, 2026 at the Becher-Kluesner downtown funeral home in Jasper, and again from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at Precious Blood Catholic Church on Tuesday. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

