The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure for I-64 in Spencer and Perry Counties.

Beginning on or around Monday, January 5, crews will begin two separate lane closures on I-64 near Ferdinand.

These lane closures will both occur in the eastbound passing lanes. Lane closures will occur between the 70- and 71-mile markers and the 72- and 73- mile markers.

Both lane closures will allow for pipe installation projects under the roadway.

Work near the 70-mile marker is expected to last through the end of February.

Work near the 72-mile marker is expected to last through the end of March.

Both projects are dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.