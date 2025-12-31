This past Sunday, December 28, Crawford County Wolfpack Head Football Coach Nick Stroud was recognized on the field at the Indianapolis Colts game for being named the Colts “Coach of the Week” earlier this fall.

Stroud earned the statewide honor during Week 4 of the high school football season and was invited to Indianapolis as part of the celebration.

As part of the recognition, he attended a Colts practice during the week and also took part in pre-game festivities on Sunday.

School officials say the recognition highlights not only Stroud’s leadership, but the hard work and commitment shown by the Wolfpack football program and its players throughout the season.

For more information, visit the Crawford County High School Facebook page.