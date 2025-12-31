The City of Tell City says it is working with community partners to help Widows Barrel Food Pantry secure a new location after learning the organization has been evicted from its longtime facility following more than twenty years of service.

The pantry is the oldest and largest in Perry County, serving more than 280 families and around 800 individuals each month. City leadership acknowledged the situation as a community concern and said efforts began early Monday to support the organization.

According to city officials, the Perry County Development Corporation immediately reached out with several potential site options and has already been in communication with pantry representatives.

The City says it is committed to helping ensure services continue for the families who rely on the pantry.

Residents are encouraged to continue supporting Widows Barrel, as volunteers are still needed while a solution is developed.

More information is available on the City of Tell City Facebook page.