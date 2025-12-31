The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Odon area on December 23.

Deputies say it happened around 5:15 p.m. along County Road 1000 North near 700 East. The driver did not stop and left the scene after the collision.

During the crash, the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror was knocked off. Investigators determined the mirror is from a silver 2002–2006 Ford Crown Victoria. A witness also described the vehicle as “quiet” and possibly displaying a handicap license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 812-254-1060.