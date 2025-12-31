The City of Huntingburg recently took to social media to share progress on repairs to the City Park restroom facility following roof damage earlier this year.

According to the city, the Parks Department is currently installing a new roof on the building, and officials say work is moving along smoothly. The upgrade is intended to improve the structure, extend its life, and ensure the facility is ready for future park use.

City leaders say they are pleased with the progress so far and look forward to the project being completed in the near future.

More information and an update photo can be found on the City of Huntingburg Facebook page.