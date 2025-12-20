Fire crews were called at 4:10 p.m. today, Friday, December 19, to the Kimball International warehouse on HRJ Lane for a reported vehicle fire, but arrived to find a larger blaze involving a minivan, a recycling trailer, and multiple bay doors.

The fire spread from the trailer to the exterior of the warehouse, sending smoke inside and prompting the evacuation of employees. Jasper Fire Department responded with 26 firefighters, multiple engines, and a ladder truck, and requested additional support from the Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department as a precaution, though it was ultimately not needed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and dismantled the trailer to prevent reignition. The building sustained heavy exterior damage and smoke damage inside. The minivan and trailer were declared total losses. Investigators believe the fire may have originated in the minivan’s passenger-side wheel well.

No one was with the vehicle when crews arrived. An injured individual was transported to the hospital from a nearby business during the incident, though police have not confirmed whether the injury was related. No injuries were reported at the fire scene.