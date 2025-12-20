A Rockport man died following a late-night crash in Spencer County that ended with a vehicle submerged in a private lake behind a residence.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 10:42 p.m. on December 18, 2025, reporting a vehicle that had crashed into a lake located behind a home. Deputies arriving on scene determined the vehicle had driven through the garage door of the residence, exited through the rear wall, traveled through the backyard, and entered the private lake.

The vehicle, identified as a 2024 Honda Pilot, was driven by Matthew Gunn, 38, of Rockport. The vehicle was fully submerged, with its lights still visible beneath the surface of the water.

Multiple emergency response agencies were dispatched to assist with rescue efforts. The driver was located and removed from the submerged vehicle by the Boonville Fire Department Dive Team. Gunn was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Emergency personnel from several agencies remained on scene until approximately 2:57 a.m. assisting with recovery operations and scene management.

The incident remains under investigation by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of the crash.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Luce Township Fire Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Dale Police Department, Rockport Police Department, Spencer County EMS, Spencer County Emergency Management Agency Water Rescue, Boonville Fire Department and Dive Team, Ohio Township Newburgh Fire Department, and Warrick County EMS.