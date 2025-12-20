Glen M. Haase, age 59, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:23 p.m., Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany.

He was born on January 2, 1966, in Jasper, to Gerald and Shirley (Kluesner) Haase; and married Susan Skaggs on August 13, 2011, at the Azalea Path in Hazelton, Indiana.

Glen worked as a machinist at Webb Wheel for the past 18 years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and enjoyed playing volleyball in any setting—indoor, sand, or even mud. He cherished time spent with family, especially his wife, Susan, his daughter, Breigh, and took great pride in the title of ‘Papaw’ to his granddaughter, Amelia. Glen loved visiting with his nieces, Brandi Riehle and Madi Schwartz, and cherished his time with them. He also enjoyed spending time with friends, particularly gathering to play cards, and he dearly loved his pets.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Glen is survived by his wife, Susan Haase of Huntingburg; daughter, Breigh (Logan) Ayer of Santa Claus; mother, Shirley Haase of Ferdinand; three sisters, Sharon (Jerry) Hoppenjans of Birdseye, Brenda (Pat) Daunhauer of Ferdinand, and Carla (Arnie) Welp of St. Anthony; one granddaughter, Amelia Ayer of Santa Claus; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Glen M. Haase will be on Monday, December 22, 2025, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., C.S.T., (4:00-8:00 p.m., E.S.T.) at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who has been praying and supporting them through Glen’s illness. A special thanks to Gabbi and Cam Inch, who spent many hours sitting and visiting him while he was in the hospital in Indianapolis.