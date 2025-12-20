A Jasper man was arrested Friday afternoon following a reported physical altercation and a vehicle pursuit involving Jasper Police.

On December 19, 2025, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Jasper Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of West Andrew Lane in reference to an ongoing physical altercation between two male subjects. During the investigation, officers determined that Adam Anders II, 26, had allegedly battered the other individual involved and made concerning statements regarding his future intent.

Before officers arrived, Anders reportedly left the scene in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Impala. A short time later, officers located the vehicle in a parking lot near 12th Avenue and attempted to make contact. Anders then fled in the vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit through multiple areas of Jasper.

The pursuit traveled from 12th Avenue to Old Huntingburg Road, then to Division Road, north onto 400 West, and finally onto West Shiloh Road. The pursuit ended when Anders stopped his vehicle near a cemetery off West Shiloh Road.

A brief standoff followed before Anders exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

Anders was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police assisted during the incident, along with Uebelhors Towing Service.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.