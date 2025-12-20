The Dubois County Advocacy for Prevention and Recovery (ARC) Council has announced its 2025 grant awards, providing more than $36,000 in funding to support local substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts throughout Dubois County.

The ARC Council serves as the county’s local coordinating council and reports to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Grant decisions for 2025 were made by members of the ARC Executive Committee, focusing on strategic investments that strengthen local services and resources.

A total of $36,431.54 was distributed across three primary focus areas. Prevention and education funding supports early intervention efforts, youth programming, education initiatives, and community awareness designed to reduce substance use. Treatment and intervention grants assist programs providing direct services and recovery support, helping individuals access care and reduce barriers to treatment. Funding for criminal justice services strengthens collaboration between the justice system and treatment providers, promoting accountability while prioritizing rehabilitation, recovery, and public safety.

The Dubois County ARC Council is funded through court fees collected from individuals convicted of substance-related offenses in the county, as dictated by state statute. The council works collaboratively with community partners to address substance use disorder through coordinated prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives.

Members of the public are invited to attend ARC Council meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. Eastern Time in the Hickory Rooms of the Jasper Public Library.

The council’s mission is centered on empowering communities and transforming lives by funding essential resources that help local organizations combat substance misuse and support long-term recovery. Its vision focuses on hope, healing, and prevention by ensuring community partners have the tools and support needed to address substance use challenges across Dubois County.

Additional information about the Dubois County ARC Council is available on the council’s Facebook page, the Dubois County website, or by emailing coordinator Jenna Bieker at dcarc@duboiscountyin.org.