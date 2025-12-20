Orange County Government has been awarded a $500,000 Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation (OOR) Housing Grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA).

The OOR grant is designed to help low- to moderate-income homeowners complete critical home repairs that improve safety, accessibility, and long-term housing stability. Eligible improvements under the program include roof repair or replacement, ADA accessibility upgrades up to the home’s threshold, heating and cooling system replacement, select lighting and electrical upgrades, and water heater replacement.

County officials say the award highlights strong collaboration between Orange County Government and local partners, including Southern Indiana Community Healthcare, Team OC, Orange County Economic Development, Orange County CASA, and the Orange County Community Foundation. The grant reflects the county’s continued investment in residents and housing stability, with support from the Orange County Council and administrative guidance through regional planning resources.

The program will be implemented in phases and will follow all OCRA guidelines. Additional details regarding homeowner eligibility, application timelines, and participating contractors are expected to be released soon.

The grant will be administered by Jenny Matheis with the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission. She can be contacted at 812-367-8455 or by email at jmatheis@ind15rpc.org.

Updates will be shared during Orange County Commissioners meetings, on the Orange County Government Facebook page, through grant administration channels, and via local media outlets.