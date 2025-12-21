Indiana was recently found to lead the nation in all annual speeding fatalities occurring in December according to a study by Simmrin Law Group.

The Hoosier state held 42.54% of these fatalities, which is 34.16 percentage points higher than the national average. The state recorded an average of 15 December speeding deaths between 2019 and 2023.

The top 10 U.S. States with the highest share of December speeding fatalities are:

Indiana (42.54%)

Montana (11.08%)

Alaska (9.73%)

Massachusetts (9.65%)

Nebraska (9.52%)

Georgia (9.37%)

Kansas (9.35%)

New Mexico (9.34%)

Texas (9.29%)

Minnesota (8.99%)

To read the full study and methodology by Simmrin Law Group, click here.