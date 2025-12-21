Tyler Kent Kirkman, age 42, of Santa Claus, passed away at 8:28 p.m., Thursday, December 18, 2025, surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

He was born December 21, 1982, in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to John “Kent” Kirkman and Paula (Rodgers) Murphy, and married Ashley Marshall on July 31, 2006, at Orange Beach, Alabama. Tyler was a 2001 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Illinois and was drafted by the Montreal Expos in June 2001. He went on to play minor league baseball for four years as a left-handed pitcher. Following his playing career, he remained involved in the sport by helping coach the North Spencer Youth and Southern Indiana Spikes baseball teams. Tyler had a deep love for sports, especially Mt. Carmel football and attending games at the “Snakepit,” as well as cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Ruby Kirkman; uncles, Charles Sanders and Mark (Debbie) Rodgers; best friend/brother, Greg Henson; and by his father-in-law, Ryan Marshall.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Marshall Kirkman of Santa Claus; children, Lillian “Lily” Faith Kirkman and Conner Michael Kirkman both at home; mother, Paula (Jay) Murphy of Mt. Carmel; father, John “Kent” Kirkman of Mt. Carmel; siblings, Clayton and Carly Kirkman of Mt. Carmel; grandparents, Ronald and Barbara Rodgers of Mt. Carmel; aunts, Janet Sanders, Janice (Sam) Palmer and Jessica (Dan) Hinderliter; uncle, Duke Rodgers; mother-in-law, Sue Marshall of Dale; sisters-in-law, Taylor (Jose) Chavez, Kaila Lamey and Maddie Lamey; niece, Lola Gates; and by several cousins.

A memorial service for Tyler Kent Kirkman will be held at a later date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com