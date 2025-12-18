Jasper Police arrested two individuals Friday evening following an investigation into a suspected retail theft operation involving Home Depot stores across multiple states.

Police say officers began investigating a suspicious Facebook Marketplace listing on December 12 after noticing two individuals from Alabama attempting to sell a large quantity of brand-new power tools in Jasper. Investigators confirmed the suspects were staying at a local hotel and later located them while they were allegedly in the process of stealing power tools from Home Depot.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Rajean Sanders and 26-year-old Kyle Noftle, both from Alabama. Officers reported that approximately $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise was found inside their vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Further investigation determined the pair had allegedly stolen items from Home Depot on December 10 and December 11 as well. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room where the suspects were staying, leading to the discovery of approximately $15,000 in additional stolen goods. Most of the recovered items were power tools believed to have been stolen from Home Depot stores in several other states.

In total, police estimate roughly $20,000 in stolen property was recovered during the investigation. The Jasper Police Department was assisted by the Home Depot Corporate Asset Protection Team.

Both suspects were lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and face multiple charges, including Retail Theft (Level 6 Felony), Theft Over $750 (Level 6 Felony), and Theft (Class A Misdemeanor) under Indiana law. Police say additional charges are possible as investigators continue working with law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.