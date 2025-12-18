The Jasper Police Department has received a grant from the Being for Others Health & Wellness Foundation to support and expand its Peer Support Program, which provides confidential mental health resources for public safety officials.

Department officials say the funding will be used to support training, materials, and essential resources needed to build a strong and sustainable peer support team. As the program continues to grow, the grant will play a key role in ensuring officers and staff have access to peer-based mental health support.

The Peer Support Program is designed to reduce stigma surrounding mental health challenges while strengthening resilience among officers and their families. By offering confidential, peer-to-peer assistance, the program aims to support the overall well-being of public safety personnel and enhance community safety.

In addition to supporting officers and their families, the training funded through the grant will equip Jasper Police Department members with tools and skills to better assist members of the public who may be experiencing a crisis.

The Being for Others Health & Wellness Foundation supports initiatives that promote health and wellness throughout Southwest Indiana, with a focus on strengthening communities and investing in those who serve them.