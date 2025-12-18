From left, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Board members Gina Wagler, Travis Schaffer, Alan Goodwin, Jordan Sherman, Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE, DCH CEO, Lisa Walker, Derek Johnson, and Angie Steiner, DCH Foundation director.

Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has provided $120,000 to support renovations in the Emergency Department and upgrades to equipment in Environmental Services and Dietary at Daviess Community Hospital.

The Foundation’s support includes a $100,000 gift toward Emergency Department renovations, along with $20,000 for equipment upgrades in Environmental Services (EVS) and Dietary. These investments are designed to enhance the patient experience, support clinical teams and maintain a safe, welcoming environment for patients and families.

“The Emergency Department is often the first point of contact for patients in crisis, and we want that space to reflect the high-quality, compassionate care our teams provide every day,” said Angie Steiner, Daviess Community Hospital Foundation director. “These Foundation funds help our hospital update critical areas, from the Emergency Department to the support services that keep our facility clean, safe and nourished.”

Renovations in the Emergency Department helped modernize the space and support efficient, patient-centered care for individuals from Daviess County and surrounding communities. Upgrades in Environmental Services and Dietary have strengthened core operations that contribute directly to patient safety, cleanliness and nutrition.

“Every gift to the Foundation is an investment in local health care,” Steiner said. “Because donations stay here at home, our community members can see their generosity at work in projects like these that support patients, visitors and staff.”

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation’s mission is to enhance and complement the mission of Daviess Community Hospital by providing a means for philanthropic support of the hospital and by strengthening relationships between the hospital and the people in the communities it serves. Gifts to the Foundation stay local and help support patients, families, friends, co-workers and neighbors who rely on Daviess Community Hospital for care.

Donations to the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation may be mailed to:

Daviess Community Hospital Foundation

P.O. Box 760

Washington, IN 47501

For more information, call 812-254-8858 or email asteiner@dchosp.org.