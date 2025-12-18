Raynie Schnell of Northeast Dubois Jr./Sr. High School has been named the 2026 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Dubois County.

The announcement was made by the Dubois County Community Foundation, which oversees the local selection process for the prestigious statewide scholarship program. Schnell was selected from a competitive pool of 160 applicants representing all four Dubois County high schools.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition and required fees, along with up to $900 per year for books and required equipment, for four years of full-time undergraduate study at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Scholarship recipients also become members of the Lilly Scholars Network, which offers leadership development resources and opportunities for civic engagement across Indiana.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are recognized for strong academic performance, leadership ability, character, and involvement in their communities. After the local review process, finalists are forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, the statewide administrator of the program, which makes the final scholarship selections.

Schnell is the daughter of Lee and Danielle Schnell of Celestine. She plans to pursue a degree in Animal Science with a pre-veterinary medicine concentration and intends to attend veterinary school following her undergraduate studies.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program was established during the 1997–1998 school year. Since its inception, the program has awarded more than $505 million in tuition grants and supported over 5,400 Indiana students. The program aims to increase educational attainment in Indiana, highlight the role of community foundations, and encourage scholars to engage with Indiana leaders to improve quality of life across the state.