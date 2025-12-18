Carol M. Ellis, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at home.

Carol was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 28, 1935, to Edgar and Hazel (Himsel) Hoffman. She married James G. Ellis on May 13, 1966. He preceded her in death on November 15, 1999.

Carol graduated from Jasper High School in 1953, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene in 1957.

She worked in various dental offices in Indiana and Kentucky. She was also a realtor associate for Century 21 and Coldwell Banker. She worked at the Jasper Post Office for 20 years.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. She volunteered for the church and the Dubois County Humane Society. She was also a member of Tri Kappa Sorority.

She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three children: Cindy (Ralph) Almazan, Sacramento, CA; Sandy (Keith) Lampert, Owensboro, KY; George (Carrie) Ellis, Jasper; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Carol is preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Paul, and a brother who died in infancy.

A Celebration of Life for Carol M. Ellis will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Trinity United Church of Christ. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the church.

