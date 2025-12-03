South Spencer High School students Matthew Swanker and Cayne Winkler earned first place as a team in the Indiana FFA District X welding contest held at Vincennes University.

Their top finish qualifies them for the state contest scheduled for January 17.

The district event brought together teams from across the region to test their welding skills in both practical performance and related technical knowledge. The judging focused on precision, safety, and the ability to complete assigned welds under timed conditions.

Advisors noted that the contest offers students valuable real world experience that supports future careers in the skilled trades.

For Winkler the trip to the state level marks his third consecutive qualification. The pair will now prepare to join the other top teams from around the state as they compete for top honors in January.

South Spencer leaders say the school and community are proud of the students accomplishments and look forward to seeing them represent the program at the next level.