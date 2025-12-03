Latest News

Daviess Community Hospital Announces $1.6 million Annual Wage Investment South Spencer Welders Qualify for State After District Victory TCPD Honors Retiring Officer John Allen Amy Buechlein Named GJCS November Staff Member of the Month Tell City Awarded $228K in Community Crossing Matching Grant

The Tell City Police Department is honoring Officer John Allen as he retires after 32 years of service to the community.

Allen, Badge #333, spent more than three decades with the department during a time of major changes in law enforcement.

Colleagues say his steady leadership and dedication helped guide younger officers and strengthened the department over the years.

The department extended its appreciation for his long career and wished him well as he begins his next chapter in retirement.

You can find more information on the Tell City Police Department Facebook page.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post