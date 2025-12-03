The Tell City Police Department is honoring Officer John Allen as he retires after 32 years of service to the community.

Allen, Badge #333, spent more than three decades with the department during a time of major changes in law enforcement.

Colleagues say his steady leadership and dedication helped guide younger officers and strengthened the department over the years.

The department extended its appreciation for his long career and wished him well as he begins his next chapter in retirement.

You can find more information on the Tell City Police Department Facebook page.